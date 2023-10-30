Ashfield & Mansfield Cadets jet off to Cyprus to take part in life enhancing Expedition Jerboa.

Local Army Cadets and Cadet Leader Major Ian Mason, were seen off by parents and Cllr Richard Tempest-Mitchell, on their expedition to Cyprus, early Saturday 22nd October. This was the culmination of over a year of intense planning by Major Mason and months of fund raising by the cadets.

The trip initially cost each Cadet approximately £1000. The more they raised, the less it cost. Jerboa includes visits to RAF Akritiri and Camp Troodos in the mountains of Cyprus, along with army training exercises, cultural and diplomatic visits to local Cadet Forces, along with exciting activities such as scuba diving, mountain treks and hopefully an RAF helicopter ride around Cyprus

Major Ian Mason, also a full time fire-fighter, leads the cadets in Ashfield & Mansfield. He explains 'We hoped to fly with the RAF for free, but that would have been cancelled due to the problems in the Middle East. We factored that into our planning'.'

'Likewise, some of the activities we had planned have been affected due to helicopters, vehicles and personnel being on stand-by in the current situation in Israel, less than 300 miles away.'.

Army Cadets & Leaders leave Mansfield en route to Cyprus

Regarding funding, Major Mason explained, 'The cost of the trip was lots more than we wanted, due the commercial flights, but we have fund-raised lots and reduced costs significantly.

'Cllr Tempest-Mitchell, and others have helped fund-raise for us. Thanks to everyone who helped fund raise for the cadets, the cadets will have a fantastic, but challenging Expedition.

Cllr Richard Tempest-Mitchell, MDC Armed Forces Champion, was asked to donate £100 from his MDC Allowance to help fund the trip. Tempest-Mitchell, a full time teacher, decided to take on the project of reducing the costs to cadets. He arranged and took part in a bag pack at Morrisons, Kings Mill, rallied other councillors to donate from their MDC/NCC Allowances and arranged a charity event at the Rima Faz Restaurant in Mansfield.

Of the trip Tempest-Mitchell explained, 'This was always a fantastic opportunity for cadets in Ashfield and Mansfield. Due to the kind donations of shoppers at Morrisons and the owners of Rima Faz Restaurant, we raised around £1200.

Funding from most MDC & NCC Councillors, from all parties, who I nattered, helped collect a total of around £2500. They were very supportive. We must thank Community Champion Donna Pullen at Morrisons and Faz Choudary.'.

'Money is short for hard working families. I feel it only right that we help out the cadets, especially those from less fortunate families. We have 50% of kids on free school meals in Ashfield and Mansfield. That's not right. I will always fight for those children.'.

He suggested, 'Some kids would never get a chance like this. They do so because of heroes like Major Ian Mason and his staff. To see the cadets off last Saturday, knowing that they will come back with invaluable learning and forever memories, is worth every penny and every minute spent fund-raising.'.

'We raised £760 bag packing in four hours. It was great to watch cadets grow in confidence that day in the summer'.

'Rima Faz Restaurant hosted a fantastic 'Thank you' charity night for Adult Cadets Leaders and then donated 50% of the takings. These people make a massive difference to the lives of these cadets. They should all be very proud.'.

Julie, a Cadet's Mum enthused about the trip 'I can't believe they've done this, my son is so excited, I know that he will make friends and memories that will last for a long time to come. This is life changing for him and his friends. You have all made a massive difference to my son.'.

The cadets return from Cyprus during the half term holidays and will be back to their duties soon. Anyone wishing to join the cadets in Ashfield or Mansfield can check out the links below:

Locally in Ashfield & Mansfield we have Army Cadets, Sea and Air Cadets, all looking to work with youngsters to enhance life chances.

Cllr Tempest-Mitchell encourages youngsters to consider joining the cadets in Ashfield or Mansfield. He said 'As a teacher I deal with teenagers every single day. The vast majority of kids are fantastic young people. They have a hard time growing up in today's modern society.'.

'Most kids need guidance and a focus to show how amazing they can be. The Cadet Service offers just that, a chance to grow and shine. I absolutely encourage parents who want to see their kids thrive, to check out the cadets.'

'I know that opportunities like Expedition Jerboa are worth their weight in gold. The personal & professional skills learned are life changing. They are valued in education, apprenticeships and very much by future employers.'.