The man's body which was found at a Mansfield Woodhouse property is being treated as not suspicious.

The body was discovered at a property in Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Sunday morning (February 17)

Police forensic personnel arrive at 12 Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, following an incident on Sunday morning.

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding this have confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A file was prepared for the coroner.

