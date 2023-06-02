News you can trust since 1952
Date confirmed for 2023 Ashfield Day at Sutton Lawn

Sutton Lawn is set to host an 'Ash-stravaganza' as Ashfield Day returns to the park on Saturday, August 5.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Following the success of the first Ashfield Day in August last year, that saw more than 12,000 visitors flock to Sutton Lawn to enjoy the free event, Ashfield Council is pleased to officially announce the return of the event.

Ashfield Day will be another free fun day for the community to come together and celebrate everything about Ashfield.

Last year, visitors to the event enjoyed three cinema screenings; a packed stage featuring local schools and singers; a bustling market village offering food, gifts, crafts, and jewellery; a dog show; donkeys; pony rides; walkabout princesses; funfair rides; inflatables; free face painting; emergency service vehicles; and family activities including circus skills, hoola hoop megastructure, and giant garden games.

Crowds enjoy 2022 Ashfield DayCrowds enjoy 2022 Ashfield Day
Crowds enjoy 2022 Ashfield Day
This year, event goers can expect to see even more animal displays, a packed entertainment stage with tribute acts to popular bands and artists, the open-air cinema showing two films, the market village, food and drink stalls, a bar, a heritage area, and even more to be announced soon.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “Everyone loved the inaugural Ashfield Day last year so we are delighted to bring it back to Sutton Lawn, but even better this time.

“We had amazing feedback following the first event and we have built on that to enhance the previous offer to create an excellent event for the whole community.

“We will announce more details shortly, but for now put Saturday, August 5, in your diaries.”

