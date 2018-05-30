‘Dangerous’ vehicles taken off the road as police clampdown on road safety

Nottinghamshire Police stopped, checked and examined more than 30 vehicles in one day as part of a special road safety operation.

Operation Transporter, which aims to combat illegal and dangerous vehicle use, took place on Friday, May 25 in the north of the county and resulted in 10 drivers reported for offences including vehicles being in dangerous and unroadworthy conditions as well as using mobile phones.

Four vehicles were also banned from the road for being in too much of a dangerous condition.

The regular multiple agency event involves divisional officers, special constables, the roads policing team and police cadets working alongside the Environment Agency and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).