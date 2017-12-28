'Dangerous' burst pipe causes 'ice rink'

Mansfield residents have expressed their concern as a burst pipe turns a street into an 'ice rink.'

A bust mains pipe on Stella Street, Mansfield, has been leaking water since Monday, December 18 and has been reported as broken by residents on the street.

One residents living on the street, Alan Edson, 53, has said a woman has slipped and fallen on ice caused by the leak, causing her shopping bags to scatter across the street.

He said: "It is a steep hill, last night there was thick ice - someone will get seriously injured.

"It is still gushing water and it is going to freeze."

Seven Trent Water are currently on the street (Thursday, December 28), but have said they are waiting for traffic lights so they can start on the work.

Some one online has described the frozen leak as an 'ice rink'.

Since a video went up on our Facebook page showing the leak several residents have come forward saying they also reported it to Seven Trent.