Dakota fly-past lined up for Mansfield Armed Forces Day

Visitors will be treated to a feast of family entertainment to mark Armed Forces Day in Mansfield - including a RAF Dakota flypast.

Mansfield BID announced that their application for an RAF memorial flypast been successful for another year.

The Dakota, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will fly past during this years Armed Forces Day tribute celebrations on Sunday June 30.

As well as the flypast, a real Spitfire plane will be on display in the Market Place.

Last year's Armed Forces Day was a roaring success, with hundreds of people flocking to the town centre for the event on Sunday, June 26.

Members of the Mansfield branches of the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, cadets and other groups were also on hand to represent the town’s Armed Forces personnel.