Cyclists peddle up funds for Sutton mum's cancer fight

Cyclists at Pure Gym Mansfield peddled their way to a total of £600 for a Sutton woman with cancer.

Sallyann Booth, a primary school teacher and mother of two, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in October 2018

Cyclists at Pure Gym Mansfield peddled their way to a total of 600 for a Sutton woman with cancer.

The costly chemotherapy drug required to treat Sallyann's cancer is currently not funded or provided by the NHS.

Her daughter organised a Gofundme page in early November that has since raised over £18,000 in three months.

Assistant manager of Pure Gym Mansfield , Tony Heydon used the gyms annual charity spinathon to raise funds for the Sallyann's Fight Gofundme page.

This marks the third year that the Pure Gym has hosted a charity spinathon to raise money for cancer, however this is the first year that money has been raised for a particular individual.

The spinathon, on February 12, saw 90 cyclists rent a seat for £5, and peddle along to karaoke whilst disco lights light up the fully packed gym.

Tony Heydon described the event as having: "a buzzing atmosphere, everyone was signing and having a great time."

Charity cycling for cancer became an annual tradition at Pure Gym after Tony Heydon purposed the idea after several of his personal training clients had been battling cancer.

The decision to donate all of this years to Sally Ann's Fight comes after her husband and client of Mr Heydon made the gym aware of Sally Ann's situation.

Her Gofundme has so far raised over £18,000 out of the £100,000 needed.

You can donate here