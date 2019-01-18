Cute video alert: winter piggies arrive at White Post Farm

The hardy little duo are just days old but already frolicking in the mud at the Farnsfield visitor attraction.

Marketing assistant Cathy Mallett said: “The piglets are super cute and were born about a week ago.

“They are outside in a shelter and they are allowed out when the sun is out where they are happiest having a little explore in the mud. They are very happy animals.”

“There are a few more piglets due in the next few months - we breed them throughout the year.”

Visitors can see them during opening hours but Cathy says their mum is very protective at the moment.

The tiny Saddleback cros- breeds haven’t been named yet, Cathy says there may be a competition in the offing.

Also among the new arrivals competing for star attractions are two three month old Valaif lambs.

“They are gorgeous,” said Cathy; “Three boys - they are three months old and they look like Teddy Bears."

The farm is launching a recruitment drive with positions available for seasonal guides, caterers, yard staff and a permanent maintenance/caretaker role.

The annual recruitment morning will be held on Saturday January 26 .

Applicants should arrive at the farm from 8am until 10am to meet the team and fill out an application form.

Cathy added: “Our recruitment mornings are always fun - a great chance for you to chat with us, ask questions, find out more about the work we have available and apply if you think you would be a good fit.

"This year we are looking for flexible people who can do a variety of work around the farm, including catering and other customer based tasks. The work is part-time and seasonal, so if you do not need full time work this may be the ideal job for you.”

Visit the White Post Farm Facebook page for more details.

