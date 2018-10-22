Crimestoppers launch rural crime helpline in Nottinghamshire

Crimestoppers are urging anyone affected by rural crime to report it anonymously on their new dedicated phone number.

The campaign wants to tackle four areas of rural crime - large-scale, industrial fly-tipping, hare coursing, livestock theft and machinery theft.

Rural crime is on the rise and it is a serious issue for farmers, businesses and residents.

Those responsible are suspected of having links to organised crime, and the work organisations such as Crimestoppers do is is vital in bringing them to justice.

They rely on information from members of the public, who can contact them anonymously on 0800 783 0137 or complete an online form.

Nottinghamshire police are one of the few forces in the country to have a quad bike, which they brought along to demonstrate that rural crime will not be tolerated.

The quad bike allows police to access areas which we wouldn’t be able to using a police car or van, and gives police the flexibility to tackle the issue of illegal off-road biking.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime commissioner said: "In Mansfield there are rural areas, such as Clipstone and the north of the district.

"We want to reassure rural residents that the police are on their side.

"Off road, illegal motorbikes are a nuisance, very often they're unlicensed and unsafe, and having a visible presence makes a difference.

"If you're a victim of a crime you need help wherever you live."

PC Steve Cooper, Nottinghamshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable said: "Rural crime has such an impact on the victim, and the costs of rural crime and the impact on communities is really high.

"A lot of people in rural communities tend to not want to bother the police with information, I'm not sure the reasons why, but if they don't wish to phone 101 or 999, then they can phone Crimestoppers.

"It's not like phoning the police, and it is anonymous."

"The actual numbers are relatively hard to monitor, we are seeing crimes involving wildlife such as hare coursing, and in terms of thefts, crime is fairly static but the cost of one bit of farm machinery can be thousands of pounds."