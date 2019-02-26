Crimes reported in Mansfield and district over the past week

Crimes reported in Mansfield and district for the week up to Saturday February 23.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

Thursday the 21st February rear number plate was reported to have been stolen from a vehicle parked on Sandhurst Lane.

Broomhill

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle parked on Upton Mount on Monday the 18th February, was broken into and items were stolen from inside. Caller believes that the car may have been left insecure.

Cumberlands:

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle was broken onto whilst parked on the driveway on Redgate Close. This happened between the hours of 2245 on the 16th February and 1300hours on the 17th February

Eakring

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Saturday the 23rd February damage was caused to shop on Big Barn Lane.

Burglary Dwelling;

Monday the 18th February burglary reported at 0053 hours on Bowling Street.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

Rear Number plate was stolen from a vehicle between 19.30 hours on Saturday 16th February and 10.00 hours on Sunday the 17th February. Taken whilst parked on Southwell Road West.

Forest Town East

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

On Sunday the 17th February a vehicle was broken into and searched, Stanley Road. No signs of forced entry and no damage caused. Items were stolen from inside.

Burglary Other:

Commercial garage on Newlands farm, Newlands Road, was broken into between 1830 hours on the 21st February and 1000 hours on the 22nd February. Tools were taken from within.

Ladybrook

Burglary Dwelling:

Property was broken into on Byron Street on Wednesday 2oth February between 0930hours and 1220hours. PlayStation and games stolen from within.

Lindhurst

Theft Other:

Mobility scooter stolen from Treswell Court , it was last seen on the Saturday 16th February at 1930 hours.

Oak Tree

Burglary;

Property reported broken into on Tuesday the 19th February, Mappleton Drive between the hours of 1400hours of the 18th February and 0020 on the 19th.

Burglary Other Than Dwelling:

Community Centre on Roston Court was broken into and damage was caused to property. Walls were sprayed with paint. Happened between the hours of 1715 on the 15th February and 0920 hours on Tuesday the 19th February

Theft Other:

A Childs scooter was taken from property on Oak Tree on Wednesday the 20th February.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

A front number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on Somersby Court, happened between 2200hours on Thursday the 21st February and 0930hours on Friday the 22nd February

Pleasley Hill:

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Wednesday 20th February diesel was stolen overnight from a lorry parked on the Millennium Business Park.

Vehicle was broken into Woburn Road on Saturday the 23rd February at 0330hours. Nothing has been taken.

Saturday 23rd February a car was broken into between the hours 0500hours and 0700hours, whilst it was parked on Crompton Road Radmanthwaite. No signs of entry, items were stolen from within.

Between the hours of 0300hours and 0800 hours on Saturday 23rd February, a vehicle parked on Crompton Road Radmanthwaite was broken into and items taken.

Portland

Burglary:

On Thursday the 21st February at 2250hours burglary was reported on Dallas Street.

Burglary Other than:

Friday the 22nd February 2 sheds at the same location, were broken into on Baums Lane reported to the police at 1439hours. Both sheds were secured but the locks were removed and damage caused to gain entry.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A van was stolen from Ratcliff Gate at 0608 hours on Thursday the 21st February. Keys were left in the vehicle.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into and items stolen whilst parked on St. Crispins court, happened between the hours 1500hours on Thursday the 21st February and 1200hours on Friday 22nd February.

Theft Other:

Whilst shopping on Baums Lane, a phone was taken from a pocket at 13.25hours on Monday the 18th February.

People reported to the police to be stealing cloths from the clothing bins sited at Sainsburys Nottingham Road, on Thursday the 21st February at 1955 hours.

Grangefarm:

Between 2330hours on the 20th February and the 1230 hours on the 21st February a vehicle was broken into on Sutton Road. Sat Nav and items were taken and messy search, no signs of damage.

Priory

Burglary Dwelling:

Caller reporting break in overnight and items were stolen from Yorke Street. This happened between 2345hours on Tuesday the 19th February and 0615hours Wednesday the 20th February.

Theft Other:

Lead was stolen from a property on Station Street. Reported to the police on Monday the 18th February, but it unknown when the offence occurred.

A person was disturbed taking lead from a property on Welbeck Street. This happened on Thursday 21st February at 0416hours.

Ravensdale:

Burglary Dwelling :

Monday the 18th February at 19.42 hours a property broken on Belper Way window smashed to gain entry.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

Yellow and black coloured Moped was stolen from the bin store at Hickling Court happened between 100hours on Friday the 22nd February and 1030hours Saturday 23rd February.

Theft Other:

A mobile phone was left on the counter of a store on Ravensdale Road, the next customer came along and took the phone and left. Happened on Thursday the 21st February at approximately 1530 hours

Robin Hood:

Burglary Dwelling:

Bernard Avenue at 0255hours on Wednesday the 20th February property was entered.

Sandringham Court burglary happened between 1600hours on Friday 15th and 1800hours Sunday the 17th February. Rear door damaged to gain entry.

Sherwood:

Burglary Dwelling:

On Wednesday the 20th February at 0423hours on Debdale lane a burglary dwelling occurred .

Town Centre:

Burglary Other:

Thursday the 21st February at 0100 hours, an industrial unit on Rock Valley, entry was gained and items stolen.

Theft Other:

Saturday the 16th February a purse was stolen whilst shopping in the town centre at approximately 1100hours, the exact location unknown.

Wednesday the 20th February a purse was stolen whilst in Town Centre between the hours of 1600hours and 1800hours.The exact location unknown.

Between the 16th February and Monday the 18th February, the ticket machine at the Rosemary Street car park was damaged and cash was stolen.

Warsop Birklands

Theft from Motor:

Blue and white scooter stolen from driveway on Sycamore Street happened between 2230hours on Saturday16th February and 1300hours on Sunday 17th February

Other News/Appeals:

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents?

Do you know the person (s) responsible is?

Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

If so, contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk