Zombie drug top priority for police

A police inspector has said that tackling the users of a drug that turns them into zombies is a top priority.

Ins Nick Butler said in his blog: “ A key priority for us at the moment is street drinking and ‘mamba/spice’ use in Mansfield Town Centre.

We started to receive complaints about street drinking, mamba users and offensive language. This behaviour was making some families feel uncomfortable and we knew we needed to act.

Mamba is a synthetic form of cannabis which is incredibly dangerous and causes users to fall into what is often described as a ‘zombie’ type state.”

He added that the drug was piling pressure on the NHS, as passers-by usually call for an ambulance when they see users in such a state, and that arrests have been made.