Youth given behavour contract in bid to tackle nuisance in Mansfield

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said the youth ‘has been causing a lot of anti-social behaviour and being a nuisance in the Mansfield area’, but has now agreed an acceptable behaviour contract.

A team spokesman said: “With the help of Mansfield Council, we got the youth to agree to not cause ASB and not to disturb the peace to the people of Mansfield.

“The goal of an anti-social behavior contract is to ensure young people who behave anti-socially take responsibility for their actions and improve their behavior.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield town centre.

The move has been welcomed by the council.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “One of the council’s top priorities is for this district to be a place where people feel safe. To that end, we work closely with the police to help identify and resolve issues of anti-social behaviour.

“With young people, this usually takes the form of working with parents or carers to draw up a contract to help a young person modify their behaviour.

“We also work with schools and youth services to encourage young people to take up positive alternative activities.

“Next week, for instance, the council’s community safety team will be in Queensway Park, Forest Town, with police and district sports clubs to show youngsters what’s out there and give them the chance to try new activities.