Youngsters 'will be dealt with accordingly' after homes egged in Clipstone

Children are believed to have been throwing baked beans, eggs, wet tissues and banging on windows and doors, particularly on Fairholme Close which is where a lot of elderly people live.

Police officers published a CCTV image of two youngsters they wanted to talk to – and said one of the children’s parents has since made contact.

The spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Clipstone safer neighbourhood team, said: “The two young boys were standing on Fairholme Close for some time, before plucking up the courage to knock on the windows.

Fairholme Close in Clipstone has been blighted by anti-social behaviour.

“If you are a young person reading this and are responsible for egging and throwing beans at elderly people's doors, shame on you.”

The team said, following the parent’s contact, ‘a visit will be made and the boys will be dealt with accordingly’.

Officers said they were also aware of incidents on other streets within Clipstone, but that these are going unreported to police.Coun Claire Wigman, Clipstone Parish Council chairman said: “I find anti-social behaviour to be totally unacceptable and ask the community to help police in combating such incidents.”

A number of local residents have posted to various Facebook groups about anti-social behaviour in and around Clipstone.

The park on Clipstone Drive, Newlands, has seen a lot of issues mentioned, particularly about rubbish and noisy children.

Vicar Water Country Park has also seen vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with damage caused to park equipment and fires lit.

The Clipstone police team works out of Ollerton police station and can be contacted on [email protected]