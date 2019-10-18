Young Worksop driver was under the influence of drugs

A young Worksop man was stopped at the wheel of his car while over the specified limit for cocaine and cannabis, a court heard.

Matthew Mudd's Vauxhall Corsa was pulled over by police on St Anne's Way, at 6.30pm, on May 7, following a tip-off.

Blood tests revealed he had 158 mcgs of the active ingredient for cocaine, when the specified limit is 50 mcgs, and 4.1 mcgs of cannabis, when the limit is 2 mcgs.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said the apprentice electrician is "genuinely remorseful and feels he has let everyone down."

He said Mudd had used the drugs 36 hours earlier, but a friend had been spotted using drugs just before the police were informed and he was stopped.

"Since the incident he is determined not to take them again," Mr Williams added.

Mudd, 19, of St Annes Close, admitted the driving offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 18.

He was banned for 12 months, fined £230, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

For more of the latest Mansfield court cases click here.