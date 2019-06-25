Young woman out jogging left 'distressed' after being approached by man in 60s with 'teeth missing'

A young woman out jogging was left 'intimidated' and 'distressed' after being approached by a man in a van.

Sherwood Police said that at about 12noon on June 22, a young woman was out jogging on Cedar Lane, Ollerton, when a man in a white van spoke to her through his window.

Sherwood Police wrote on Facebook: "This caused her to feel distressed and intimidated. This was due to the van driving by her originally and then reversing back to engage in conversation with her.

"We understand that this could be a simple misunderstanding, however, to be on the safe side, we would rather let people know in case of any future incidents of a similar nature."

The man is described as white, approximately 60-years-old with long, grey, scruffy hair and appeared to have a number of teeth missing. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a white transit van with no markings.

Call police on 101 and quote incident number 437-22062019