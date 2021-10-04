Young Mansfield police fan meets his heroes – real-life officers

Police officers made a young boy’s day – when they invited him into their patrol car

By Jon Ball
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:55 am
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:16 am

Five-year-old Forest Town Primary School pupil Leon Wood – who wants to be a police officer when he grows up – asked his dad Liam if he could meet a real officer.

Mr Wood went and asked at Mansfield police station and PCs Kevin Marshall and Louise Martin were happy to oblige.

Mr Wood said: “Leon loves the police and likes to watch TV programmes about them.

Leon Wood sits in a police car.

“I thought I’d pop in and see if anyone was available to meet him.

“I was delighted when they agreed. They were great with Leon and made his day.”

Leon sat in the front of a patrol car, tried on a helmet and even got to turn the blue lights on.

PC Marshall, of the Mansfield neighbourhood team, said: “It was great to meet Leon and I’m sure, in 13 years or so, he’ll make a fine police officer.”

Leon with PC Louise Martin, PCSO James McKenzie, centre, and PC Kevin Marshall.

