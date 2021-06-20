Young man 'lucky to be alive' after hit-and-run in Nottinghamshire town

The 20-year-old was hit by a car as he crossed Forest Road – with the impact causing him to hit the windscreen and flip over the vehicle into the road.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre and treated for minor injuries.

Recalling what happened, the victim, who does not wish to be identified, said: “I went to cross the road and a car hit the left side of me. I hit the bonnet and then the windscreen and then fell on to the road.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run in Ollerton.

“I couldn’t walk for around two weeks. I chipped the bone on my hip and part of my foot was broken. I’ve not been out since – partly because I’ve been recovering but also because I’ve chosen not to after what happened.

“The doctor at the QMC said I’m lucky to have not been more seriously hurt. Had I fallen differently things could have been a lot worse.

“I could have died and my family would have been without me.”

The collision happened shortly after midnight on 23 May and the driver has not been traced.

Sergeant Gregory Saxelby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The casualty was very lucky to have sustained relatively minor injuries as a result. I would encourage the driver of the involved vehicle to come forward and accept the consequences of their actions.”