Young man charged with attempted murder after 'shooting'

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting .

Dianvelli Williams, of Leeds, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the incident in Bassett Hill in Upper Langwith, on October 2. He will appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court today.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, at around 10.20pm on Saturday, November 3, 2018, as part of the wider enquiry.

Jordan Murray, 25, of Bestwood Park, has previously been charged with attempted murder in connection both the Fletcher Gate and the Bassett Hill incidents. He has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with both incidents.

Tarquin James, 28, of Woodthorpe, has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the Fletcher Gate incident.

Officers have also charged Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of Sherwood, with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the Fletcher Gate incident and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with a warrant at a property in Sherwood on November 8.

Murray, James and Skerritt were all remanded in custody at previous hearings and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court today.