Young girl 'approached by man' on way to Mansfield school

Parents across Mansfield have been warned after a young girl was allegedly approached by a man outside a school yesterday morning (June 19).

In a statement put out by Leas Park Junior School, it was revealed that a child who was walking to school was "approached by a man" on Birkland Avenue, who "tried to grab her from behind".

Birkland Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, where the child was approached.

The school issued a warning to parents and ensured them that Nottinghamshire Police have been informed.

It is understood there may have been another man waiting in a nearby car.

The school have since given children a "stranger danger" talk to warn them about the dangers of being approached, and other schools in the area have been informed.

In the statement to parents Helen Atkins, school principal, said: "I'm emailing to inform you about a serious incident that happened before school this morning.

"A child was walking to school and was approached by a man near Birkland Avenue, who tried to grab her from behind.

"She was incredibly brave and managed to wriggle free and run to her friend.

"There may have been a second man in a blue car.

"The police and local schools have all been informed, and all the children have had a general 'stranger danger' talk today at school.

"Whilst I don't want to alarm you, I felt you would want to be informed so that you can talk to your own child at home, and or be extra vigilant on your way to and from school."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.