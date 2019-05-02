Young Clipstone vandals forgiven by church after they smashed windows

The vicar of a Clipstone church has forgiven two boys who admitted smashing windows in a recent vandalism spree.

Windows were broken by vandals at The All Saints church in Clipstone on three separate occasions incident between March 8-9, March 13-15 and also March 17-19 .

A spokesman for Sherwood Police said two young boys aged 10 and 13 from Clipstone have admitted smashing the windows.

“They have both attended the Church to apologise to the vicar, the warden and others involved with the running of the church, such as the treasurer who was able to explain the financial burden on the community. This is part of the #ommunity resolution process.

“Both were forgiven by the Church and the boys will now assist with helping out at a community event. “

CCTV has now been installed at the church to deter future incidents after CCTV was dontated by a local business.