Yodel worker threatened and parcels stolen in Somercotes robbery

Police were called to the incident at the warehouse on Venture Crescent, on Monday, at about 11.30pm.

Three men are reported to have entered through a fire door and stolen a bag containing parcels.

They then threatened a member of staff who challenged the men as they were leaving.

Two people have been arrested after a robbery at Yodel's warehouse in Alfreton.

Two men, one aged in their 30s and one in their 20s, both from Derby, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 21*651972.

Alternatively, send a private message on Facebook via fb.com/DerbyshireConstabulary, direct message the force’s contact centre on Twitter via @DerPolContact, complete the contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.