Yet another ATM targeted by ram raiders along the A1/M1

Another Co-op ATM along the A1/M1 corridor has been targeted after thieves used a JCB vehicle to attack a Retford store.

The Ordsall Co-op, on Welbeck Rd, was targeted overnight leaving debris in the road and the road closed.

The damage.

Pictures show an abandoned JCB vehicle in the middle of the road and severe damage to the shop front.

Nottinghamshire Police was in attendance.

A spokesman said: "A JCB was used to smash through a shop front and rip a cash machine out of the wall.

"The incident happened at the Co-op in Welbeck Road, Ordsall, at around 3.30am today. The JCB was left at the scene.

The damage.

"A cordon has been put in place and structural engineers are due to assess the safety of the building before the shop and area are reopened.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area before the offence, or has any information to come forward. Please call 101, quoting incident number 72 of October 19 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Co-op has been contacted for comment.

There has been more than a dozen ATM across the corridor over the last four months, including attacks at Huthwaite, Edwinstowe, Selston, Langwith, Pinxton, Edlington, Barnsley, Aston and Swallownest.

The damage.

Detectives in Nottinghamshire vowed following the most recent attack in Pinxton to up their game and “identify further suspects”.

Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and surrounding forces have agreed to a dedicated operation targeting arterial routes and potential suspects.

“Road crime units across the region have been specifically briefed and tasked, complementing each other’s shifts to provide around the clock coverage to prevent and detect such criminality.

“The business community has been made aware of such incidents and requested to target harden any vulnerability on their premises.

“Some of the reported incidents are inherently connected and across force areas dedicated detectives are working hard to identify viable lines of enquiry to identify further suspects.

“One man has already been arrested in connection with these offences and detectives will, in due course make further arrests.”

More to follow on the Retford incident.