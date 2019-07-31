Year on after devastating factory fire in Mansfield - has anyone been charged?

It has been a year since smoke was seen billowing over Mansfield as firefighters tried to put out a huge blaze at a disused factory.

The former Whiteley Electronics factory on Victoria Street was gutted by the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday, July 31, last year, at about 7.30pm.

Crowds gathered to watch the fire.

More than 20 firefighters spent several hours tackling the fire, which devastated the interior of the former Bombardier factory and left it structurally unsafe.

Around 12 homes were evacuated and other residents in the area were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of the smoke, which could even be seen from Clipstone.

PICTURES AND VIDEO: Firefighters tackle large fire at derelict Mansfield factory

Nottinghamshire Police have now “filed” their investigation into the blaze at the site, once occupied by electronics firm Whiteley’s, which has now been demolished and remains unused.

A CCTV appeal was launched following the blaze to identify five youths seen cycling nearby as police believe the fire was "probably arson".

The building was left gutted.

Five youths were arrested, but released pending further investigation.

However, no new evidence has come up in relation to the blaze and nobody has been charged with the destruction.

And Nottinghamshire Police have now said that, despite a “comprehensive investigation” taking place, no further action would be taken in relation to the blaze and the case remains “undetected”.

Mansfield fire - What we know so far

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott said: “A full and comprehensive investigation has taken place which culminated in the arrest of five juveniles.

The site has been cleared and a large fence has been put up.

“At the conclusion of the investigation and completion of all enquiries, it was deemed there was not enough evidence against those arrested and no realistic prospect of conviction.

“As such, all have been notified that there is to be no further action taken. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but arson was the probable cause. No other suspects have been identified to date and the matter remains undetected and filed.”

Relive pictures of Mansfield's Bombardier and Whiteley factory fire - exactly one year ago today

The derelict building was originally called Portland Cotton and Cornmill, and was opened in 1839 by Mary Cash and family.

It has since been home to businesses including Whiteleys Radio, Co-Op and Bombardier.

Firefighters spent hours putting out the blaze.

Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

What to read more about the fire click here

The smoke could be seen from Clipstone.