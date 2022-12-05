Wycherley Murders: Mansfield double murderer Susan Edwards may be making her latest bid for freedom

Speaking to the BBC in the latest episode of Bodies in the Garden: The Wycherley Murders, the solicitor who represents both Susan and her husband Christopher Edwards, said she is considering an appeal to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a bid to get her sentence reduced.

They were both jailed in 2014 for the murders of her parents, William and Patricia Wycherley in Forest Town in the late 1990s, after shooting the elderly couple and burying them in their own back garden, where their bodies remained undetected for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Edwards concocted a web of lies to give the impression that the Wycherleys were still alive, replying to letters from doctors and government officials, and even sending letters and Christmas cards to relatives, pretending to be from the elderly couple, describing their adventures and travels in Ireland.

Susan and Christopher Edwards

It was only after they received a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions, demanding to meet William Wycherley as he approached his 100th birthday that the Edwards realised that the game was up and fled to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015, Susan Edwards went to the High Court to appeal the 25-year minimum-term sentence that both her and her husband were given by the trial judge Lady Justice Kathryn Thirlwall, claiming her sentence had been too harsh because it had not factored in the sexual abuse she had suffered as a child at the hands of her father.

However, the appeal was rejected and Susan Edwards, along with her husband, whose own appeal was rejected on paper and never made it to court, remains eight years into a 25-year minimum term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police exhuming the bodies of William and Patricia Wycherley from the rear garden of their Forest Town home in 2013

The solicitor also said that the Edwards “remain very much in love” and are able to write to each other and occasionally see each other as part of an inter-prison visiting programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the four-part drama about the case Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, was released to mixed reviews.