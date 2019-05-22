Worksop shoplifter with 90 thefts stole when benefits fell through

A Worksop shoplifter with 90 thefts on his record was back in court when he stole for the first time in two years because he had no money between benefit claims.

Stevie Richardson was recorded on CCTV as he helped himself to six £5 T-shirts from Peacock's, in the Priory Centre, on February 11.

He is banned from the store by a criminal behaviour order, imposed in July 2017, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

She said he was arrested on March 6, but a postal requisition telling him when he should come to court, had been sent to an address he last lived at ten years ago.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Richardson has an "unenviable record" with 60 convictions for 146 offences, 90 of which are theft-related.

She said he had been out of trouble for early two years, and was now on a "high" methadone script.

"He didn't steal to fund a drug habit," Ms Coxon said. "He hasn't been using and has tested negative for drugs."

"He said his benefits had been changed from one to another," she added. "He was waiting for that claim and he had no money."

Richardson, 38, of Ely Close, admitted the theft and the breach, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a 12 month community order, with 5ive rehabilitation days and a 30 day thinking skills programme.

He was ordered to pay £30 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge, which will be added to the £1,600 he already owes to the court and deducted from benefits.

