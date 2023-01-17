Worksop man who attacked ‘vulnerable adult’ in Mansfield thought he was being mocked

Joseph Broadbent had been drinking in a pub with friends and was sitting on a bench on Rock Hill, Mansfield, just after 1am, on December 13, when he approached his victim.

Broadbent, aged 30, asked the man and his two friends where he could find takeaway food, before hitting him in the face with 'substantial force' and leaving him with a bloody nose, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

"It would have been clear his victim was a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties," she said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he has 23 previous convictions for 39 offences, but only one assault from 2009, and is currently on a six-month curfew for harassing his former partner.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Broadbent was ‘entirely responsible’ after drinking heavily and ‘genuinely believed one of the men was mocking him.’

He said Broadbent warned his victim twice before assaulting him.

"His issues include misusing alcohol and mental health issues," said Mr Perry. "He is at a low ebb. He has lost his partner, his job and his accommodation.

“He once had a landscape gardening business. He needs these matters all behind him to start afresh. His eyes are on the future to stabilise himself. "

Broadbent, currently of Queens Street, Worksop, admitted assault and two breaches of a restraining order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 court costs.