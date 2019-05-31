Worksop man faces crown court for GBH attack on dad

A Worksop man has been sent to the crown court after he was charged with seriously assaulting his father.

James Sweeney, 39, of Northwood, was charged with grievous bodily harm, and a domestic burglary, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on May 25, and the burglary is said to have happened a day later.

No application for bail was made, and he was remanded in custody because there are concerns he will interfere with witnesses.

He will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing, via video-link, at Nottingham Crown Court, on June 27.

