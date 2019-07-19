Worksop man charged with robbing Rolex and bulldog puppy

A Worksop man has been sent to the crown court to face charges of robbing an £11,500 Rolex watch and a French bulldog puppy, and carrying a machete.

Jake Ashmore, 22, of Patridge Street, was charged with robbery and possession of a blade, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said the allegations involved a four-man raid on a house in Worksop, on July 16.

He applied for Mr Ashmore to be remanded in custody because there were substantial grounds to believe he would commit further offences.

Saleh Alnoud for Mr Ashmore, said: "These are serious allegations which he strenously denies.

"He is determined to prove his innocence. He has no desire to contact the complainant because he knows what that would mean if he were to do so."

Magistrates remanded him into custody because "of the serious nature of the offences and the belief he will interfere with witnesses."

He will appear via video-link at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.