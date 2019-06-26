Worksop flat shut after drugs and ASB problems

A bid to shut a Worksop flat where anti-social behaviour and drug activity have made neighbours' lives a misery has been granted by a court.

Bassetlaw District Council applied for the order to close 102 Sandhill Street, after police raided the address on June 14.

The council's anti-social behaviour officer Tammy Haywood said: "It's clear that the anti-social behaviour has escalated to the point where it's necessary for the police to become involved.

"The area has gone pretty quiet since the raid, and residents say they are very happy.

"I have been an anti-social behaviour officer for nine years and I would be fearful of living in the area."

The court heard that the trouble, which had been going on for 12 months, got worse after February, and this caused "significant inconvenience" and "serious nuisance" to neighbours.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said he was satisfied that Emily Robinson, who lived at the address, and her associates had engaged in disorderly offences and criminal behaviour.

"This order is necessary to prevent drug taking, anti-social behaviour and loud music, which has been making residents' lives a misery," he said.

The premises were closed for three months on Wednesday, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

You can read more of the latest court cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.