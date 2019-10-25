Worksop boozer called cops Nazi b********

A Worksop boozer was arrested after he drunkenly swore at police officers and called them "Nazi b*******", a court heard.

Police were called to Bridge Place, at 5pm, on September 3, where Keith Shippey was being "verbally abusive and aggressive to security staff," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"They were trying to ignore him," he said.

"Police were told to f*** off and he called them Nazi b******** or words to that effect.

"The behaviour continued, despite warnings, and he was arrested."

When asked what he would like to say about the incident, Shippey, who was unrepresented, said: "Nothing. I am on ESA. That's it."

Shippey, 49, of Kipling Close, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £40, and was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.