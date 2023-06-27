Worker stole tens of thousands of gear from Sutton firm by posting it to himself

Aurel Purdel’s scam was uncovered when two packages, containing £7,600 of items, were intercepted by staff at Vaillant, on Farmwell Lane, on March 7, this year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said there was no way of knowing how much Purdel stole, but he sent himelf 16 packages, starting on June 28 last year, and a stock check revealed £100,000 of parts were missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Crown don’t think the true figure is £100,000, but £19,000 were new items, we can prove that.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: National World.

“There is going to have to be some discussion between the Crown and the defence about what is accepted.

“There was significant harm caused, a breach of trust and it happened over a significant period of time.”

Purdel, aged 48, of Kirk’s Lane, Belper, admitted theft from employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because the offence has a starting point of two years’ jail, it exceeds the sentencing powers of the magistrates and Purdel will have to be sentenced at Crown Court.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “Initially they were items of scrap that were put into a skip.

“He doesn’t accept the value of items missing were all due to him.”

She asked for a probation report to be prepared, but the Court heard it would be difficult without the final figure of stolen items being known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad