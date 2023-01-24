Woman’s antics in Mansfield pub sparked by ‘negative relationship with alcohol’

Sinead Murray was “highly intoxicated” when police told her to leave Market Place, Mansfield, on December 23, at about 9.40pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard – but she returned half an hour later.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Murray, aged 34, was “causing issues' in a pub, by 'behaving inappropriately with males, shouting, swearing and stumbling around”.

She was arrested to prevent a breach of peace and her behaviour continued in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard she has four previous convictions for eight offences, including drunk and disorderly behaviour from December 2019, and is currently on a community order for a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Murray, of Vale Road, Nottingham, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "It's true to say she has a negative relationship with alcohol.”

But she said Murray is engaging with the substance abuse support charity, Change Grow Live, and has an appointment with them this afternoon.

Ms Edwards said: “At that time she had been struggling with her mental health and had recently been discharged from hospital."

