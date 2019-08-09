Woman 'threatened by man with air pistol and machete' in Kirkby

A man has been arrested following a report that a 25-year-old woman was threatened by a man "holding an air pistol and a machete" in Kirkby.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were quickly on the scene following the incident in Beacon Drive at about 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 8). No one was injured in the incident.

Beacon Drive, Kirkby.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers also searched a property in Beacon Drive and recovered an air pistol.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 661 of August 8, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.