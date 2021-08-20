Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Mansfield between a car and a lorry

Police are seeking the public’s help after a serious crash involving a car and lorry in Mansfield.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:05 pm

It happened on the A617 in Mansfield, at the junction with Water Lane, at 11.20am on Thursday, August 19.

The A617 was closed at its junctions with Water Lane, Abbott Road and Chesterfield Road while investigations were carried out.

It was reopened by 10.30pm.

Police are appealing for information

The woman driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

There were no passengers in the car.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Stables, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re urging anyone who witnessed this incident to please call us. We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage or any local residents who may have CCTV footage which could help us with our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 267 of August 19.

