Nottinghamshire Police are trying to track down a woman in connection with criminal damage in Kirkby.

The damage happened in Southwell Lane, Kirkby on July 18, where a woman spray painted the side of a car causing thousands of pounds of damage.

If you recognise her or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 136 of July 19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.