Woman seriously injured in Kirkby knife attack

Police say the 41-year-old victim was injured following an alleged assault at a house on Hartley Road in the town – which police were called to shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 16).

Officers provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Nottingham’s Queen's Medical Centre for treatment. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 474 of 16 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman is in a serious condition after an alleged knife attack in Kirkby. Photo: Notts Police.