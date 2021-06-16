Woman seriously injured in Kirkby knife attack
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a knife attack in Kirkby.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:43 pm
Police say the 41-year-old victim was injured following an alleged assault at a house on Hartley Road in the town – which police were called to shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 16).
Officers provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Nottingham’s Queen's Medical Centre for treatment. The air ambulance was also in attendance.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 474 of 16 June.