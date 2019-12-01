Woman's handbag 'forcefully stolen' in Mansfield Woodhouse

Police are appealling for witnesses after a woman had her handbag ‘forcefully stolen’.

Officers were called to Oxclose Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 7pm on November 23, after reports that a woman had her handbag forcefully stolen by a man in the road.

It is believed that a man dragged her to the ground before taking her bag and fleeing the scene.

Police believe the driver of a silver Peugeot may have information that could help officers in their investigation.

Detective Constable Gareth Peace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or have any information that could aid our team in their investigation, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 779 of 23 November 2019.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

