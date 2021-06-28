Woman pushed face-first into stinging nettles in Kirkby robbery

Officers say the 54-year-old victim was walking home along Kingsway Park in the town listening to music when she was said to have been pushed from behind into some bushes.

She then realised her belongings were missing shortly after it happened at around 10.50pm on Tuesday (June 22).

Now police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was reportedly pushed face-first into stinging nettles and robbed of her phone, headphones and purse in a Kirkby park. Photo: Notts Police

Det Insp Mark Shaw, of Nottinghamshire's criminal investigation department, said: "This was a nasty incident which left a woman with nettle stings on her face and she was extremely shaken by what happened.

"We are currently reviewing CCTV in the area and carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch - perhaps someone saw someone loitering strangely in an area or running down a road - please get in touch with this information, no matter how minor it may seem.

"We are working closely with the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team as they step up patrols in the area and encourage residents to speak with them if they have any concerns.

“Rest assured we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 830 of 22 June.