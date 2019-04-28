Woman punched in the face as she is robbed by a gang of six men in Sutton

A 25-year-old woman was punched in the face during a street robbery by a group of around six men in Sutton.

The male - who police believe to be teenagers - stole their victim’s phone, purse and a small amount of cash during the violent incident in Portland Square at some time between 1am and 1.15am yesterday (Saturday).

She did not need hospital treatment.

Officers are making enquiries to trace the men.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the inquiry is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.