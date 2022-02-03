Woman previously locked up for Eastwood shop thefts recalled to prison
A woman wanted on recall to prison is now back behind bars thanks to a dedicated police team’s efforts.
The law-breaker had been previously convicted and locked up for shop theft offences in Eastwood.
She was released from prison on January 12 but allegedly failed to comply with her licence release conditions.
Following enquiries, she was arrested by members of the Broxtowe Operation Reacher team today (Wednesday, February 2) and has been recalled to prison.
Sergeant Liz Gaskin, who leads the team, said: “Time is no barrier and we will leave no stone unturned to find people who are wanted – either in connection with ongoing investigations or when they have their licence revoked.
“I hope this arrest demonstrates how we will continue to work hard to protect individuals and organisations from potential harm and strive to ensure that justice is served.”