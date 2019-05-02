Woman needed surgery after she was attacked by a dog in Clipstone

Police are appealing for information after a female was attacked by a dog in Clipstone.

Sherwood Police said the female had to go to hospital and needed surgery for her injuries following the incident on Portland Way Clipstone on April 11.

A Police spokesman said: “We would like to locate the owner of the dogs to help with the investigation.

“The owner of the dogs concerned is female and she was walking a Dalmatian and a brown dog.

“This isn’t a witch hunt... Maybe the owner of the dogs wasn’t aware of the severity of her injuries.”

Contact Nottinghamshire police on 101 and quote incident 221 of 26th April.