Woman hurt in Warsop street attack

Police were called to Day Street, Warsop, on Monday, July 4, at about 9.35pm, following reports of an assault.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Day Street, Market Warsop.

A suspect has since been charged in connection with the incident.

Shaun Cook has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Cook, aged 41, of Central Drive, Mansfield, has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on August 3.

Detective Constable Jayne Milne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that thankfully didn’t result in the victim sustaining more serious injuries.