Woman dies and passenger seriously injured after Mansfield Woodhouse crash

A woman has died after a crash in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The 67-year-old was the driver of a Nissan Micra which collided with a wall on Welbeck Road at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

She was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries in the early hours of this morning.

An 86-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out but was reopened shortly before 12am.

Anyone with any information, or who has any dash cam footage, should contact police on 101 quoting incident 673 of January 2 2019.