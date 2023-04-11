News you can trust since 1952
Woman arrested after torchlight spotted inside former Sutton social club

A woman is today in police custody after torchlight was spotted inside a former social club in Sutton this morning.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to the club on High Pavement shortly before 3.30am after the light was spotted inside.

A 32-year-old was woman was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A woman was arrested.A woman was arrested.
Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work not only by officers involved, but also by the member of the public who reported their suspicions to the police.

“Their quick thinking in this instance helped disrupt a crime in progress and also led us directly to a suspect.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 59 of April 11, 2023.