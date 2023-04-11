Woman arrested after torchlight spotted inside former Sutton social club

Police were called to the club on High Pavement shortly before 3.30am after the light was spotted inside.

A 32-year-old was woman was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman was arrested.

Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work not only by officers involved, but also by the member of the public who reported their suspicions to the police.

“Their quick thinking in this instance helped disrupt a crime in progress and also led us directly to a suspect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad