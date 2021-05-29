Woman arrested after punching bar staff and spitting at police officer in Nottinghamshire town

Nottinghamshire Police said the woman also allegedly damaged a police vehicle outside a pub in Ollerton, Newark, in the early hours of this morning (May 29).

Officers were called to the pub on Forest Road just before 1am following a report of the assault.

It happened in the pub's car park after a heated argument between the two women before police were called.

A woman is in custody this morning after she reportedly punched a bar staff's nose and then spat in the face of the arresting officer.

The 28-year-old woman spat on an officer before being detained and placed in the back of a police car where she allegedly broke the vehicle's windows by kicking it with force.

She was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, public order and criminal damage and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police Constable Shaun Healy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep the public safe from harm and should simply not have to face this kind of violence and abuse as they go about their duties.

“To be spat on at any time is disgusting, but for it to happen during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is especially revolting.

“This kind of abuse is entirely unacceptable and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness by Nottinghamshire Police.”