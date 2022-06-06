Woman arrested after police officer stabbed in hand in Mansfield

Police said a woman was initially arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after officers were called to a disturbance on Saturday, June 4, at about 11pm.

After being taken into custody at Mansfield police station, an officer was stabbed in the hand.

The woman, aged 30, was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Mansfield Police Station.

She has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Jo Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve routinely said we will never tolerate this kind of behaviour against any of our officers or emergency service workers, who dedicate their lives and time to protecting the community from harm.

“Our officers put on their uniforms each day to go out onto the streets and keep everyone safe and are there to help should they ever be needed.

“No-one should have to go to work and be physically or verbally assaulted just for doing their job.

“Thankfully neither of the officers were seriously injured as a result of the assaults and both are being supported by specially trained officers.