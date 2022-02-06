Woman arrested after police officer kicked in stomach during violent assault in Mansfield

Following a report of a separate incident in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, last night (Saturday, February 5), at around 9pm, officers responded and attempted to approach a woman after reports were made of two other people being assaulted.

Officers then spoken with a woman before things turned violent.

One officer was reportedly kicked three times to the stomach while the other sustained pain to their elbow after being grabbed and nails being dug in.

The incident took place in Mansfield town centre last night.

Two more officers were then verbally abused a short time later.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, two counts of hate aggravated public order offence, and two counts of assault.

She remains in custody as enquires continue.

Sergeant Adam Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Once again our officers have been subject to violence and abuse while out doing their job and keeping the public safe.

“Not only one but two officers have been assaulted with a further two subject to verbal abuse by a suspect.

“Thankfully, in this case, the officers did not suffer any serious or lasting physical injuries but even so this type of behaviour as we have continuously stated will not be tolerated by the force.

“We take reports like this extremely seriously and anyone who believes they can treat our officers in this way will be dealt with.”