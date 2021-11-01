Woman arrested after pair threatened with knife in Mansfield

Police said threats were made towards two women by a woman carrying a knife in the Quaker Way area on Wednesday, October 27, at about 5.45pm.

A short time later, officers spotted someone matching the suspect’s description in the underpass leading to Stockwell Gate.

The woman, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and threatening a person with a knife in a public place.

Quaker Way, Mansfield town centre.

A knife was later recovered near some stairs at the underpass.

The woman was further arrested on suspicion of common assault on an emergency worker after an officer was kicked while dealing with the suspect.

Sergeant Ian Holmes, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Carrying knives on our streets will not be tolerated.

"Our priority is to keep people safe and the force continues to work hard each and every day, alongside our partners, to tackle knife crime through a mixture of education, engagement and enforcement. We remain determined to drive down knife crime even further in our communities.

“The public’s continued support is key to helping us to achieve our goal. I’d encourage anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to report their concerns by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“In an emergency, always dial 999.”