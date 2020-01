Police have launched an appeal after a woman with two young children was assaulted by a group of teenagers.

Police say the incident occurred at around 7pm on January 3, at Market Place, Shirebrook.

Market Street

Officers are now appealing to the public for any information.

If you saw anything in relation to this incident, have CCTV or dashcam footage please contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident 20000005387.

Alternatively, please feel free to private message the force’s SNT page.