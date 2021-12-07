Witness appeal after young cyclist injured in Mansfield collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy riding a bike was left needing hospital treatment after being injured by a car in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:13 am

The 13-year-old was riding along Westfield Lane, Mansfield, when he has knocked to the ground at the junction with Chester Street.

Police said the incident is believed to have involved a black car which stopped briefly, but left the scene a short time afterwards.

The boy needed hospital treatment for minor injuries to his leg, neck and stomach following the collision on Wednesday, December 1, at about 8.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The junction of Westfield Lane and Chester Street, Mansfield.

PC Lisa McNeil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured, but it goes without saying that this was a frightening and upsetting incident for him.

“We believe the driver briefly got out to check on the victim, but left shortly afterwards.

“We would like to speak with them. We would also like to hear from other people who witnessed the incident.”

Call police on 101.

Read More

Read More
More than 100 class A drug wraps and cash seized from car in Mansfield

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.