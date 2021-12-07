Witness appeal after young cyclist injured in Mansfield collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy riding a bike was left needing hospital treatment after being injured by a car in Mansfield.
The 13-year-old was riding along Westfield Lane, Mansfield, when he has knocked to the ground at the junction with Chester Street.
Police said the incident is believed to have involved a black car which stopped briefly, but left the scene a short time afterwards.
The boy needed hospital treatment for minor injuries to his leg, neck and stomach following the collision on Wednesday, December 1, at about 8.40am.
PC Lisa McNeil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured, but it goes without saying that this was a frightening and upsetting incident for him.
“We believe the driver briefly got out to check on the victim, but left shortly afterwards.
“We would like to speak with them. We would also like to hear from other people who witnessed the incident.”
Call police on 101.