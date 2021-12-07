Witness appeal after young cyclist injured in Mansfield collision

The 13-year-old was riding along Westfield Lane, Mansfield, when he has knocked to the ground at the junction with Chester Street.

Police said the incident is believed to have involved a black car which stopped briefly, but left the scene a short time afterwards.

The boy needed hospital treatment for minor injuries to his leg, neck and stomach following the collision on Wednesday, December 1, at about 8.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction of Westfield Lane and Chester Street, Mansfield.

PC Lisa McNeil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured, but it goes without saying that this was a frightening and upsetting incident for him.

“We believe the driver briefly got out to check on the victim, but left shortly afterwards.

“We would like to speak with them. We would also like to hear from other people who witnessed the incident.”

Call police on 101.